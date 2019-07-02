Clay County Humane Society in quarantine as six cats die from feline distemper

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local animal shelter is dealing with an outbreak.
Leaders at the Clay County Humane Society say the shelter is in quarantine.
That's because several of their cats are dealing with feline distemper.
It's a highly contagious, often deadly infection.
LINK | REPORTED DOG DEATHS ON THE RISE AS PARVO CASES SPIKE IN CLAY COUNTY
It causes immune and nervous system disease.
Leaders say around six cats have already died in connection to this outbreak.
As a result, shelter leaders have quarantined all cats and kitten for the next week or two.
In June, the Clay County Humane Society saw an increase in the Parvo Virus among dogs.
