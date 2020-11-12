Clay County Health Department reacts to “Red” designation by ISDH

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay County is one of only nine counties in the Hoosier State being labeled what’s called a “red” status. Red is the highest ranking in Indiana’s color code and it means that the spread of COVID-19 is substantial in that area.

Clay County Health Department public nurse Kimberly Hyatt says they are seeing a very wide spread of COVID-19 in Clay County currently. The county is seeing 400 weekly cases per 100,000 residents and a just below 16% positivity rate for COVID-19.

Hyatt says this is the worst the county has seen the spread of the virus since the pandemic began. Hyatt referenced family get-togethers, parties, and a local nursing home being hit pretty hard as possible factors in the red designation.

Hyatt says the health department continues to promote mask wearing, social distancing, and not gathering in large numbers as they work through this. However, she says they need the community to step up and to its part to mitigate this spread of COVID-19.

“People are just not as responsive. I know everybody is getting tired of it, but our numbers are worse than they were when this all started,” Hyatt explained, “We have more hospitalizations than we’ve ever had. It’s definitely the worst that we’ve had so far.”

Hyatt also spoke with News 10 about Clay County Health Department protocols and some assistance they are garnering from the Indiana State Department of Health.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb directed red counties in the state to not have any gatherings that have more than 25 people. Hyatt says there have been many cancelations and postponements of events to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in the area. Clay Community Schools have also moved to remote learning as a result of Clay County’s “red” designation.

Hyatt says they are encouraging those who want to hold an event to submit a plan to the health department so they can go over it together. She says they want to do everything they can to help stop the spread of the virus in Clay County before the holidays come around.

“It’s very rough. Everybody wants to be with their family, but we have to also remember that our parents, grandparents, and people with health issues are more prone to having serious reactions to COVID-19,” Hyatt concluded, “We need to be mindful of everyone during this time and take precautions.”

The Indiana State Department of Health will also be administering free COVID-19 tests in Clay County. This will begin on November 17th and go through November 21st. Tests are available via drive-through or walk-up. Hyatt says these tests are completely free and you don’t need a doctor’s order or to pre-register. You just need to show up with a driver’s license.