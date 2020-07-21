Clay County holds 4H exhibition modified for COVID-19

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)-- COVID-19 has changed summer plans for many people here in the Wabash Valley. Some of the biggest changes involve the county fairs that are put on every year. Some fairs adapt and others cancel altogether. The 4H fair in Brazil was one that adapted.

On Tuesday, members took in the sheep showing contest. While this event went on there was a lot of uncertainty getting to this point. Just a few weeks ago organizers didn't know if they would still be able to have the fair.

4H members were able to show their sheep in person or have a virtual option to do so. There were also fewer people around than there normally are for the fair. The 4H member's ages ranged from third grade to twelfth.

This year they limited the number of people that we're able to come. Participants could only have two guests or guardians. Each guest and participant had the same color-coded bracelet in order to show who was with them.

Masks had to be worn when showing the animals inside. All people there had to follow social distancing guidelines as well. Stations that were frequented by people were wiped down after contact.

Even though there was all this change, event organizers were still thrilled to be able to put on this function.

Hannah Thompson is a sheep Superintendent in Clay County 4H exhibitions. She said, "I'm just really thankful to be here. For a long time, we weren't sure if we would be here, um, so I'm so thankful for the Clay County 4H council who has given us the opportunity to put on these shows and give the kids something to look forward to and be apart of this summer."

The results of the event are posted here.