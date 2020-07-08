Clay Community Schools says parents need to let them know if their kids plan to ride the school bus

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley school corporation will require parents to register their children before they ride the bus for the upcoming school year.

The Clay Community Schools Transportation Department says it is working on bus routes for the 2020-2021 school year.

Because of COVID-19, the transportation department will require all students to register ahead of time.

Parents need to go to this link and tell the corporation whether they will, or will not need transportation.

Drivers will assign seats. Masks will be recommended for students, but they will not be a requirement.