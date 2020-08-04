Clay Community Schools not going back Wednesday

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Alarms were set, bags were packed, and families were ready to go back to school Wednesday in Clay County. But, all that changed after one phone call.

"We got an automated generated phone call Clay Community schools is going to postpone opening until Monday," Kristi Cundiff, a parent said.

Cundiff is a parent of 4 teenage boys who go to Northview High School. She said not only was she shocked and frustrated. She said her sons were just as upset.

"Well, my 1 son who is very vocal came down with his phone and said 'you've gotta be kidding me. They've canceled it just now? And we were supposed to go tomorrow," Cundiff said.

Superintendent Jeff Fritz said they got the information from local health officials Tuesday afternoon. He said they told him they've seen a dramatic increase in the positivity rates for COVID-19 in the county. According to the local health department, positive cases have gone up to 10% in the county. Fritz said they had been holding steady at 7%. That's when they made the call.

"We understand it makes a hardship on parents. That's not our intent. Our students will still get 180 school days and it's just delayed for a few days," Fritz said.

But Cundiff said with this decision coming down so late she fears a lot of kids and families are going to be put in hard positions.

"Children are going to be left in unsafe situations. Some children are going to be home by themselves," she said. "Parents did not plan on this at all and I think it's a total disregard and lack of respect for the families."

Clay Community school is set to now start Monday. Of course, that could still change.