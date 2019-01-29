Clear
Clay Community Schools issues statement after former teacher's aide accused of sending nude photos to 17-year-old student

A woman accused of exchanging nude photos with a student no longer works at a local school corporation.

Posted: Jan. 29, 2019 1:17 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A woman accused of exchanging nude photos with a student no longer works at a local school corporation.

News 10 was the first to tell you about a felony charge against Molly Lumsdon.

FULL STATEMENT

"On September 17, 2018, the Northview High School (NHS) Administration was informed that Molly Lumsdon, a NHS instructional assistant, had sent inappropriate pictures to a NHS student. The administration immediately contacted the Department of Child Services and the Clay County Sheriff's Department. Mrs. Lumsdon was escorted from the school building and informed that she was placed on administrative leave, pending an investigation. After an internal investigation was conducted by the CCS Administration, Mrs. Lumsdon was terminated from her employment with Clay Community Schools on September 19, 2018."

- Jeffery D. Fritz, CCS Superintendent

Since then, the Clay Community School Corporation has given us a statement.

LINK | BRAZIL TEACHER'S AIDE ACCUSED OF SENDING LEWD PHOTOS OF HERSELF TO A 17-YEAR-OLD STUDENT

It says the school corporation learned about the allegations on September 17th of last year.

School officials say there was an internal investigation.

Two days later, they ended her employment.

Lumsdon is accused of sending the photos to a 17-year-old student.

