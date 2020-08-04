Clay Community Schools first day postponed due to COVID-19 case increase

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The start of the school year has been pushed back to next week for Clay Community Schools students.

This is because local health officials are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases.

Superintendent Jeffery Fritz decided to postpone the first day of school to Monday, August 10.

School was originally set to start on Wednesday, August 5.

Fritz says he regrets having to make this decision, but would rather err on the side of caution.

Currently, in Clay County, there have been 101 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Five people have died.