CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School district hopes to hold traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.
Here's the plan so far.
Northview High School students will graduate on the school's football field on Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Clay City High School seniors will have graduation on Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. in the Eel Dome.
The school corporation superintendent says these plans are only tentative. They are subject to change pending any government mandates.
Attendance may be limited. Additional details will be shared with families at a later time.
Related Content
- Clay Community Schools announces tentative plans for in-person graduations
- Vigo County School Corporation announces plans for in-person graduation for the class of 2020
- Clay Community Schools receives STEM grant
- Renovations continue for Clay Community Schools
- UPDATE: Missing Clay City person found
- Clay Community Schools receive grant to encourage college educations
- VCSC Community Meetings Announced
- Vigo County teachers reach tentative agreement with school corporation
- Police identify the person killed in Clay County shooting
- Weinstein reaches tentative $25M deal with accusers