Clay Community Schools announces tentative plans for in-person graduations

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Clay Community School district hopes to hold traditional in-person graduation ceremonies.

Here's the plan so far.

Northview High School students will graduate on the school's football field on Friday, July 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Clay City High School seniors will have graduation on Saturday, July 18 at 2:00 p.m. in the Eel Dome.

The school corporation superintendent says these plans are only tentative. They are subject to change pending any government mandates.

Attendance may be limited. Additional details will be shared with families at a later time.