Clay Community Schools Navigating Food Shortage and Shipping Delays

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- Across the nation, schools are reporting delays in receiving menu items. The delays and food shortages stem from the COVID-19 pandemic. Like many other industries, schools are adapting to the challenges.

Clay Community Schools is one of those schools. Patsy Woolery, Director of Food Services for Clay Community Schools, said the schools were alerted before the school year about the problems. She said her distributor has worked with her along the way.

"We knew ahead of time that there would be delays," she said. "Gordon Food Services is doing a great job of subbing products for us."

Even with planning ahead, some kids are missing out on their favorite meals. This is due to the shortage of two cafeteria favorites.

"A lot of the chicken products have been hard to get," Woolery said. "The kids' favorite PB&J Uncrustables."

Woolery said they've been substituting these lunchtime classics with other ones. These include meals like hamburgers, chicken tenders, sandwiches, and pizza, when available.

On top of that, cafeteria staff is making sure the substitutions meet state guidelines for meal nutrition.

"We've got certain guidelines we have to cover," Woolery said. "They need to have their fruit. They need to have their two vegetables every day. Their milk, then their two grains."

Woolery said the guidelines are being met amidst all the challenges.

She praises her team for all their hard work to keep Clay Community students fed.

"My girls are awesome," she said. "They just know what they can do. They know what they're supposed to do and they do a great job of doing it."

For more information, you can visit the Clay Community Schools Food Services page here.