Clay Co. Historical Society hosts meet and greet with Col. David W. Eberly

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- The Clay County Historical Society held a special event for veterans today.

Community members had the opportunity to meet with Colonel David W. Eberly.

Eberly grew up in Brazil and attended Indiana State University before starting his career with the U.S. Air Force. He has since retired and now lives in Virginia. He authored the book Faith Beyond Belief, The Journey to Freedom, which documents his experience as a POW of the Persian Gulf War.

He is being inducted into the Indiana Veterans Military Hall of Fame on Friday, November 8 at Fort Harrison.

“It’s a great honor to represent my hometown, represent the US Air Force and be inducted in [the] Hall of Fame,” Eberly told News 10.