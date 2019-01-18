Clear
Clay City receives $700,000 for wastewater facility project from state grant

Charles Strunk serves as superintendent for the Clay City Wastewater Treatment Plant. Strunk says when it rains heavy the system backup water into people's yards across town.

Posted: Jan. 18, 2019 7:19 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

"Really overloads hydraulically our plant and we tend to see solids washing out. It's a really big issue and we really did need to get it addressed sooner than later,” said Strunk.

But the one million dollar project to fix these issues now has a little help. That's as the town was awarded $700,000 from the state.

Clay City was 1 of 19 communities to receive funds from the state. It’s a yearly grant given out by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs (ORCA).

Clay City Council President Donnella Baumgartener says its an honor to receive such a large reward from the state.

"Very thankful and blessed to have that opportunity to get that money to do that. So ORCA has really done well for clay city," said Bumgartener

If not for this grant, Clay city could have been affected in bad ways. The project to work on the various parts of the wastewater treatment plant will overall cost a million dollars. Now Clay City will only have to pay three hundred thousand dollars of that.

"It helps us out tremendously. Like I said we won’t have to raise our rates. The people will be happy about that,” said Bumgartener

As for Strunk, he’s not only happy to help improve the facility, but also the potential it brings for clay city.

"If hope the treatment plant can actually grow. I hope we get more citizens to move into clay city. They know they're going to get a good job, we know we're doing a good job. It’s just overall good for the community," said Strunk.

The city of Brazil, Indiana also received some funding from this grant. If you would like to read about that or other communities in the state that were awarded funds, check out the full press release here.

