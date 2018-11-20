Clear

Clay City leaders hold open house to discuss downtown revitalization

City leaders held an open house at Clay City Junior and Senior High.

Nov. 20, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay City, Indiana officials are looking to revitalize their downtown area.

On Tuesday, the received resident input.

Organizers say the goal is to develop a plan that will lead to more growth in the future.

If you couldn't make this meeting, there another one set for January.

