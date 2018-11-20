Clay City leaders hold open house to discuss downtown revitalization

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay City, Indiana officials are looking to revitalize their downtown area.
On Tuesday, the received resident input.
City leaders held an open house at Clay City Junior and Senior High.
Organizers say the goal is to develop a plan that will lead to more growth in the future.
If you couldn't make this meeting, there another one set for January.
