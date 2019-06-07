Clay City Pottery Festival kicks off in Goshorn Park

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clay City, Indiana is well known for its pottery...so why not have a pottery festival?
The 32nd Annual Clay City Pottery Festival kicked off Friday evening at Goshorn Park.
Yard sales, vendors, lots of children's activities...and of course the pottery facility will be open for all to see.
Volunteers say it is important to see the community come together.
"We're very community oriented. We love to give back to our community. This brings out everybody in the community," Volunteer Summer Long said.
The pottery festival starts up again on Saturday and runs from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
