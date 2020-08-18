Clay City Police search for suspect after underage girl says she was thrown in a trunk in front of her house

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Clay City need your help after a young girl said someone tried to take her.

The victim reported the incident on Monday afternoon.

According to the Clay City Police Department, an underage girl told officers someone stopped in front of her house, grabbed her, and put her in the trunk of a car, and drove away.

Police say she told them she thought she say a Chevy emblem when she got out of the trunk.

She told police she used the hatch pull in the trunk to escape when the car stopped.

She reported the suspect was wearing a bandana on his face, and she thought he had green or blue eyes.

Police say they don't have any witnesses at this point. If you saw anything or have any information, you are asked to call 812-939-2311 for Clay City Police or 812-446-2535.