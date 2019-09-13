Clear

Clay City Police search for missing person

Police in a Clay County town are asking for your help finding a missing person.

Posted: Sep 13, 2019 2:33 PM
Updated: Sep 13, 2019 2:34 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in a Clay County town are asking for your help finding a missing person.

Clay City Police say Braylen Freeman went missing on Thursday night around 11:00 p.m.

Details surrounding Freeman's disappearance were not immediately clear.

If you see Freeman, you are asked to contact police.

