CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in a Clay County town are asking for your help finding a missing person.
Clay City Police say Braylen Freeman went missing on Thursday night around 11:00 p.m.
Details surrounding Freeman's disappearance were not immediately clear.
If you see Freeman, you are asked to contact police.
Related Content
- Clay City Police search for missing person
- Clay City Boil Order
- Police in Clay City search for source of fuel in town's wastewater
- Rainy Tuesday impacts Clay City Fair schedule
- Crews get ready for Clay City Fair
- Clay Youth Food Program
- One in custody as police search for another suspect involved in Clay/Parke County chase
- Search continues for man wanted in connection to Clay/Parke County police chase, one arrested
- Why staying away from a missing person search might be the best way to help
- Police search for missing 16-year-old Brazil girl
Scroll for more content...