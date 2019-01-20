Clay City Boil Order

CLAY CITY, Ind. (WTHI) -- A boil order has been issued for Clay City as of 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Clay City Clark Treasurer told News 10 there is a major water leak in the town.
The boil order is in effect until further notice.
You are advised to boil any water used until otherwise told.
