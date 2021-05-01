Clear

Classic cars took a cruise at a block party

Brazil had a rocking rolling time at their cruise-in tonight.

Posted: May 1, 2021 10:46 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil had a rocking rolling time at their cruise-in tonight.
They had a block party with a live band, games, and tons of food.
Classic cars drove up and down National avenue to show off their old school cars.
The pandeimc put a damper on multiple businesses in town but organizers say things are starting to look normal again.

"We suffered through the tough times you know, people have been loyal to us. And to be able to have an event outside with music playing people having a good time kids are playing corn hole. It's just a great night," says John Crooks owner of Timeout sports bar.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Robinson
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 65°
Indianapolis/Eagle Creek
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 66°
Paris
Partly Cloudy
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Mattoon/Charleston
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 69°
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 67°
Terre Haute
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 67°
Mostly clear and breezy evening.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Saturday: Sunny, breezy and warm. High: 78

Image

Suspect in custody following three-hour Washington, Ind. standoff

Image

Otter Creek Fire Department picks up some new equipment

Image

Local fast-food chain to offer free drinks to teachers

Image

First Fridays set to return to downtown Terre Haute

Image

Overnight: Clear and chilly. Low: 40°

Image

Business Development Center ready to help restaurants apply for new funding

Image

Fork in the Road: Grandma Vera's Cafe and Bakery

Image

Fork in the Road: Does the West Union Cafe have the best pie in the Wabash Valley?

Image

Fork in the Road: The Pie at the Maxwell House

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Family returns lost wallet full of cash, gets rewarded for good deed

Image

Isolated wetlands at risk with new Senate Bill

Image

The Wrap: Virtual Escape room and a presidential poll

Image

Here's how you can access a resource to get help with your bills

${article.thumbnail.title}

Here's how you can get energy assistance help this winter

Image

VIDEO: Merom Bluff in the fall

${article.thumbnail.title}

Burn ban now in effect in Vigo county

${article.thumbnail.title}

McDonald's to offer free drinks to teachers next week

${article.thumbnail.title}

Researchers study jail populations during pandemic

${article.thumbnail.title}

Salvation Army to start a new monthly food drive

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1334955

Reported Deaths: 24291
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook5344629952
DuPage887521263
Will73834978
Lake65949972
Kane57181762
Winnebago32195467
Madison30146516
McHenry27928283
St. Clair27540509
Peoria22433292
Champaign20272143
Sangamon18303232
McLean17645173
Tazewell16540272
Rock Island14602305
Kankakee13845204
Kendall1272791
LaSalle12175237
Macon10494193
DeKalb9667119
Vermilion9267131
Adams8322119
Williamson7320127
Whiteside7059166
Boone656871
Ogle596979
Grundy575271
Clinton573290
Coles563194
Knox5448138
Jackson493463
Henry485963
Livingston472084
Effingham469772
Macoupin464381
Stephenson462681
Woodford460471
Marion4434115
Franklin437870
Monroe434091
Jefferson4214119
Randolph411584
Lee407952
Morgan382880
Fulton378150
Logan377457
Montgomery368273
Bureau362482
Christian359673
Fayette315055
Perry313959
Iroquois294564
McDonough273245
Jersey267449
Douglas256535
Saline254753
Lawrence239925
Shelby227137
Union223940
Crawford210326
Bond201624
Cass197024
Jo Daviess179224
Pike178051
Clark177732
Warren177146
Wayne175252
Hancock173931
Ford173546
Carroll173036
Richland172840
White168026
Edgar167939
Washington163525
Moultrie159126
Clay147943
Mason146642
Piatt144714
De Witt143624
Greene142933
Mercer141433
Johnson141214
Wabash134112
Massac132640
Cumberland128819
Menard120612
Jasper114817
Marshall102118
Hamilton82515
Schuyler7275
Brown6956
Pulaski6837
Stark62723
Edwards56612
Henderson52214
Calhoun5152
Scott4761
Alexander46411
Putnam4643
Gallatin4574
Hardin38212
Pope3124
Out of IL20
Unassigned02331

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 720425

Reported Deaths: 13332
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion982851734
Lake52833957
Allen39940675
Hamilton35172408
St. Joseph35008549
Elkhart28012434
Tippecanoe22202217
Vanderburgh22194395
Porter18406304
Johnson17757375
Hendricks17030311
Clark12829191
Madison12480339
Vigo12349244
Monroe11728167
LaPorte11538208
Delaware10508185
Howard9780214
Kosciusko9316116
Hancock8162139
Bartholomew8004155
Warrick7747155
Floyd7607176
Wayne6977198
Grant6944172
Boone6628101
Morgan6505139
Dubois6132117
Marshall5916110
Dearborn576176
Cass5756105
Henry5642101
Noble552683
Jackson497972
Shelby486196
Lawrence4428120
Gibson432990
Harrison431472
Clinton424853
Montgomery421488
DeKalb421284
Whitley389939
Huntington384780
Steuben378557
Miami378065
Knox370190
Jasper358947
Putnam355860
Wabash351578
Adams339254
Ripley337170
Jefferson327481
White311254
Daviess293799
Wells289781
Decatur282092
Fayette278062
Greene274485
Posey270733
Scott264053
LaGrange261870
Clay257945
Randolph239080
Washington237431
Spencer229831
Jennings227548
Fountain211345
Starke211152
Sullivan209842
Owen194556
Fulton193640
Jay188929
Carroll187520
Perry182237
Orange180354
Rush171924
Vermillion167343
Franklin166535
Tipton161645
Parke145316
Blackford134332
Pike132434
Pulaski115545
Newton105734
Brown100941
Crawford98514
Benton98214
Martin86415
Warren80415
Switzerland7778
Union70410
Ohio56211
Unassigned0411