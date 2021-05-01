Classic cars took a cruise at a block party

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - Brazil had a rocking rolling time at their cruise-in tonight.

They had a block party with a live band, games, and tons of food.

Classic cars drove up and down National avenue to show off their old school cars.

The pandeimc put a damper on multiple businesses in town but organizers say things are starting to look normal again.

"We suffered through the tough times you know, people have been loyal to us. And to be able to have an event outside with music playing people having a good time kids are playing corn hole. It's just a great night," says John Crooks owner of Timeout sports bar.