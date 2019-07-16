Clark takes over as Linton Police Chief, McDonald is Assistant Chief

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Out with the old in with the new. New leadership is at the helm of the Linton Police Department as the former Chief and Assistant Chief retired.

Paul Clark takes over at Linton Police Chief after 18 years with the department. Debbie McDonald will be the Assistant Chief.

Clark has worked in nearly every position at the apartment, which he believes will be an asset to his new role. He is looking forward to serving the community that he's called home since the 1990s. Clark hopes to recruit and retain more officers to the department. The department currently has three openings for dispatchers and a few positions for officers.

Clark wants the community to know that while new leadership in control, the philosophy of the department is not changing.

"We're going to be here. You're going to see the Linton Police Department. You always have, but I think it's important to have that assurance," Clark says.