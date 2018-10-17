Clark county family welcomes home quadruplets

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One Clark County, Illinois family got a little bigger. No, a lot bigger! That's after it welcomed home quadruplets. The quads were born at a hospital in Indianapolis. It's the first time in a year and a half that doctors say quadruplets have been born at St. Vincent Women's hospital.

All four babies are now at home with their parents and two older sisters. After using fertility treatments, Dara and Seth Gard, learned they were pregnant.

At first, doctors thought it was triplets. But, it was a check-up in February that revealed quite the surprise.

The Gards became proud parents of quadruplets- three boys, and one girl. And, their two daughters, Matty and Tess, became big sisters.

The family has their hands pretty full.

"We went through 47 diapers in 24 hours," Seth Gard said.

After having the second daughter, the couple was having trouble conceiving again. Dara also has one miscarriage. So, under the doctor's care, she began fertility treatments.

"We were the least prepared for this pregnancy out of any of the other ones," Dara Gard said.

She got pregnant immediately and had an ultrasound. The results showed not three babies, but four! "All the nurses were giving me a hug and they were like, 'It's okay, it's going to be okay,'" Dara Gard added.

And, Dad had no idea.

"He thought I was joking," Dara Gard said.

All the emotions and all the panic, this family of now eight has a lot to love. Right now, their 2-bedroom home makes things a little tight. The family is in the process of designing a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home to better fit their needs.