Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Clark county family welcomes home quadruplets

One Clark county, Illinois family got a little bigger. No, a lot bigger! That's after it welcomed home quadruplets. The quads were born at a hospital in Indianapolis. It's the first time in a year and a half that doctors say quadruplets have been born at St. Vincent Women's hospital.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 7:24 PM
Posted By: Abby Kirk

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)- One Clark County, Illinois family got a little bigger. No, a lot bigger! That's after it welcomed home quadruplets. The quads were born at a hospital in Indianapolis. It's the first time in a year and a half that doctors say quadruplets have been born at St. Vincent Women's hospital. 

All four babies are now at home with their parents and two older sisters. After using fertility treatments, Dara and Seth Gard, learned they were pregnant.

At first, doctors thought it was triplets. But, it was a check-up in February that revealed quite the surprise. 

The Gards became proud parents of quadruplets- three boys, and one girl. And, their two daughters, Matty and Tess, became big sisters. 

The family has their hands pretty full. 

"We went through 47 diapers in 24 hours," Seth Gard said. 

After having the second daughter, the couple was having trouble conceiving again. Dara also has one miscarriage. So, under the doctor's care, she began fertility treatments. 

"We were the least prepared for this pregnancy out of any of the other ones," Dara Gard said. 

She got pregnant immediately and had an ultrasound. The results showed not three babies, but four! "All the nurses were giving me a hug and they were like, 'It's okay, it's going to be okay,'" Dara Gard added. 

And, Dad had no idea.

"He thought I was joking," Dara Gard said. 

All the emotions and all the panic, this family of now eight has a lot to love. Right now, their 2-bedroom home makes things a little tight. The family is in the process of designing a 5-bedroom, 3-bathroom home to better fit their needs. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Robinson
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 46°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 41°
Rockville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Casey
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 42°
Brazil
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 48°
Marshall
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 48°
Frost Likely
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local family welcomes home quads

Image

Hey Kevin 10-17-18

Image

Terre Haute Teens for Action to host town hall

Image

Fire department provides works to educate children to keep them safe

Image

The Fall Brawl with the Law

Image

A frosty night with rain in the forecast

Image

Students learn there's more to hacking

Image

Clay County early voting numbers

Image

Sullivan pipeline replacement

Image

Man arrested for Terre Haute stabbing

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Man's genetic condition goes undiagnosed until simple blood test

${article.thumbnail.title}

Annual walk recognizes baby steps never taken

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mother spreads joy, awareness through parade march

${article.thumbnail.title}

4th grade boys save kindergartner choking on cereal

Image

Plant invaders are taking over native Hoosier life

Image

City leaders say they "feel stepped on" by county in jail discussion

Image

'Trust' takes center stage a school board candidate forum

Image

Candidates talk gun laws during U.S. Senate debate

Image

Pioneer Days features 19th century construction with a modern crew

Image

Money raised at charity game helps local kids