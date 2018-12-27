Clark County set to celebrate 200th birthday

o January 19, 2019- Trivia Night in Casey with a nod toward Clark County History and Casey. Place TBD

o February 7, 2019- Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. “Cheers to 200 Years” @ Harlan Hall

o March 1-31st- Faces of Casey on display at the Casey Public Library during library hours

o March 10, 2019- Casey-Westfield Arts Hall- 2pm- Music of the Ages- Celebrating 200 years of the sweet sounds of melodies. Donations accepted.

o March 22 & 23, 2019- Tablespaces from places in Casey. 22nd from 4pm-6:30pm and 23rd from 10am-2pm @the Casey United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall and March 23 from 10:00-2:00. Cost $5.

o March 24, 2019- Smithsonian Exhibit Open House @ the Marshall Public Library

o The Smithsonian Institution presents a Museum on Main Street exhibit featuring "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" at Marshall Public Library March 24th through May 3rd at 612 Archer Avenue in Marshall, IL. Group guided tours will be available. For a guided tour, reservations will be necessary. Please call 217-826-2535 to make an appointment or visit www.marshallillibrary.com

o March 29, 2019- Open house at Courthouse, cake and punch served. 9-1pm (suggested) to be arranged by the courthouse. Recognize/mark the rock from the original courthouse (John Hammond).

o March 31, 2019- Museum of local history/memorabilia at the Martinsville Community Center, 1pm-4pm

o April- Gaslight Art Colony featuring student’s art work “Past, Present and Future- Clark County” for all students through the county

o April 18, 2019- Casey Chamber Annual Dinner- Richards Farm- “Cheers to 200 Years”

o Memorial Day – 4th of July- cemeteries will be marked with information about specific headstones. The public is encouraged to visit the 150+ cemeteries in the county

o June 15, 2019- Casey Crazy Day honoring the Bicentennial

o July 4, 2019- West Union 4th of July celebration with a nod to “Celebrating 200 years”

o August 31-Sept 2, 2019- Popcorn Festival in Casey-Casey in Action 5K Run themed to celebrate the Bicentennial

o September- Gaslight Art Colony featuring adult art work “Past Present and Future- Clark County”

o October 2, 2019- Clark Co. Retired Teachers Association to meet at Oilfield to discuss the bicentennial