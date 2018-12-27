Clark County set to celebrate 200th birthday

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Clark County, Illinois is getting ready for its bicentennial.
The year-long celebration starts on January 1st.
o January 19, 2019- Trivia Night in Casey with a nod toward Clark County History and Casey. Place TBD
o February 7, 2019- Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Dinner. “Cheers to 200 Years” @ Harlan Hall
o March 1-31st- Faces of Casey on display at the Casey Public Library during library hours
o March 10, 2019- Casey-Westfield Arts Hall- 2pm- Music of the Ages- Celebrating 200 years of the sweet sounds of melodies. Donations accepted.
o March 22 & 23, 2019- Tablespaces from places in Casey. 22nd from 4pm-6:30pm and 23rd from 10am-2pm @the Casey United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall and March 23 from 10:00-2:00. Cost $5.
o March 24, 2019- Smithsonian Exhibit Open House @ the Marshall Public Library
o The Smithsonian Institution presents a Museum on Main Street exhibit featuring "Crossroads: Change in Rural America" at Marshall Public Library March 24th through May 3rd at 612 Archer Avenue in Marshall, IL. Group guided tours will be available. For a guided tour, reservations will be necessary. Please call 217-826-2535 to make an appointment or visit www.marshallillibrary.com
o March 24-May 3rd- Smithsonian Exhibit “Crossroads: Change in Rural America” @ Marshall Public Library.
o March 29, 2019- Open house at Courthouse, cake and punch served. 9-1pm (suggested) to be arranged by the courthouse. Recognize/mark the rock from the original courthouse (John Hammond).
o March 31, 2019- Museum of local history/memorabilia at the Martinsville Community Center, 1pm-4pm
o April- Gaslight Art Colony featuring student’s art work “Past, Present and Future- Clark County” for all students through the county
o April 18, 2019- Casey Chamber Annual Dinner- Richards Farm- “Cheers to 200 Years”
o Memorial Day – 4th of July- cemeteries will be marked with information about specific headstones. The public is encouraged to visit the 150+ cemeteries in the county
o June 15, 2019- Casey Crazy Day honoring the Bicentennial
o July 4, 2019- West Union 4th of July celebration with a nod to “Celebrating 200 years”
o August 31-Sept 2, 2019- Popcorn Festival in Casey-Casey in Action 5K Run themed to celebrate the Bicentennial
o September- Gaslight Art Colony featuring adult art work “Past Present and Future- Clark County”
o October 2, 2019- Clark Co. Retired Teachers Association to meet at Oilfield to discuss the bicentennial
Clark County was formed in 1819 out of Crawford County.
Originally, Clark County included about one-third of the state of Illinois.
Things look a little different now, but the current boundaries of the county haven't changed since 1830.
The county was named for George Rogers Clark, the older brother of the Lewis and Clark Expedition.
There are several events planned to celebrate all of the history.
