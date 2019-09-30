Clear
BREAKING NEWS Connor Scott sentenced for the murder of Kaylyn Whitaker in Clark County Full Story

A judge sentenced Connor Scott to 37 years in prison, followed by three years of probation for first-degree murder.

Posted: Sep 30, 2019 12:24 PM
Updated: Sep 30, 2019 12:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A man connected to a murder that happened four and a half years ago was sentenced on Monday.

He will not be eligible for early release. 

LINK | ARREST MADE IN FOUR-YEAR-OLD CLARK COUNTY HOMICIDE CASE AFTER SUSPECT CONFESSES

Scott was charged for the death of Kaylyn Whitaker. She was killed on October 31, 2014, in Martinsville, Illinois.

In February Scott confessed to the murder. He was her fiance at the time of her death.

Kaylyn's family told us they feel more at peace now that he was sentenced.

News 10's Jada Huddlestun will have more on this on News 10 First @ Five and News 10 at 6:00.

