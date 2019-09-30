Connor Scott sentenced for the murder of Kaylyn Whitaker in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A man connected to a murder that happened four and a half years ago was sentenced on Monday.
A judge sentenced Connor Scott to 37 years in prison, followed by three years of probation for first-degree murder.
He will not be eligible for early release.
LINK | ARREST MADE IN FOUR-YEAR-OLD CLARK COUNTY HOMICIDE CASE AFTER SUSPECT CONFESSES
Scott was charged for the death of Kaylyn Whitaker. She was killed on October 31, 2014, in Martinsville, Illinois.
In February Scott confessed to the murder. He was her fiance at the time of her death.
Kaylyn's family told us they feel more at peace now that he was sentenced.
