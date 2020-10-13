Clark County man killed in Monday night crash

MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTHI) - A Martinsville, Illinois man is dead after a single-vehicle crash in Clark County.

It happened Monday night around 10:00 on US 40 in Martinsville.

According to Illinois State Police, 29-year-old Levi Powers was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Here's what police say happened.

Powers was just south of Martinsville on US 40 when for an unknown reason, his car left the road. He hit two trees before coming to a stop on Mill Street.

Powers was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

A passenger was airlifted with non-life-threatening injuries.