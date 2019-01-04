Clark County man dead after accident involving train

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Casey, Illinois man is dead after being hit by a train.
According to the Clark County Coroner's Officer, 32-year-old Adam Reed was involving in a pedestrian/train accident on Thursday.
Reed died from his injuries.
No other details are being released by the sheriff's office or CSX Railroad Police at this time.
The accident remains under investigation.
