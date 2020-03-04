Clark County man charged, accused of home invasion and sexual assault

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Clark County, Illinois man is facing charges of sexual assault.

Police arrested Albert Appleton.

According to police, there was a complaint filed against Appleton last weekend.

In addition to sexual assault, he faces charges of home invasion and aggravated battery.

Appleton's bond is set at around $500,000 with 10 percent.

He's expected to appear in court later this month. We expect to learn more details surrounding the case at that time.