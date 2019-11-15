Clear

Clark County leaders pass ordinance banning marijuana dispensaries

County leaders approved this ordinance Friday morning. They say this is the best interest of the community.

Posted: Nov 15, 2019 6:30 PM
Updated: Nov 15, 2019 6:37 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)-- Clark County leaders say they want to keep drugs out of the community.

This ordinance bans selling, growing, or making the drug.

Leaders say all but one voted to pass this ordinance.

If the police catch someone doing any of those acts, there's a costly penalty.

You could get fined at least $1,000.

This ordinance is combatting the bill that was passed by Governor Pritzker earlier this year.

That bill legalized the use of recreational weed in the state of Illinois.

Leaders say many in the community are on board with this decision. 

News 10 put that theory to the test.

We asked people if they approve of this new ordinance.

Some told us it will keep the crime rate down within the community.

Others, however, say it could keep money from coming into the community. 

Some believe this is the best interest of the community overall. 

"For now I do believe since it is so fresh that it was a smart move just to get the feel of things, to see what it's going to do right now," said Kodie Beaver, he lives in Clark County. 

"It ruins families, jobs, futures. This is a very very good town to live in. I think they've done the right thing," said David Dudley. He also lives in Clark County.

This ordinance went into effect immediately on Friday, Nov. 15th. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Robinson
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 30°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 33°
Rockville
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 30°
Casey
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 35°
Brazil
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Marshall
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Colder Than Average
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

Image

Hey Kevin 11-15

Image

Business and Bagels gives the community a look at a local organization

Image

Propane prices are up - here's why

Image

Lt. Gov. Crouch visits Sullivan

Image

Barr-Reeve to take over bus fleet

Image

New Criteria for Winter Watches and Warnings

Image

Clark County leaders pass an ordinance banning marijuana dispensaries

Image

West Vigo Middle School student hospitalized after getting hit by a school bus

Image

Winter Weather and your Roof

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sunday night mayoral debate to be streamed live on Facebook