Clark County leaders pass ordinance banning marijuana dispensaries

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI)-- Clark County leaders say they want to keep drugs out of the community.

This ordinance bans selling, growing, or making the drug.

Leaders say all but one voted to pass this ordinance.

If the police catch someone doing any of those acts, there's a costly penalty.

You could get fined at least $1,000.

This ordinance is combatting the bill that was passed by Governor Pritzker earlier this year.

That bill legalized the use of recreational weed in the state of Illinois.

Leaders say many in the community are on board with this decision.

News 10 put that theory to the test.

We asked people if they approve of this new ordinance.

Some told us it will keep the crime rate down within the community.

Others, however, say it could keep money from coming into the community.

Some believe this is the best interest of the community overall.

"For now I do believe since it is so fresh that it was a smart move just to get the feel of things, to see what it's going to do right now," said Kodie Beaver, he lives in Clark County.

"It ruins families, jobs, futures. This is a very very good town to live in. I think they've done the right thing," said David Dudley. He also lives in Clark County.

This ordinance went into effect immediately on Friday, Nov. 15th.