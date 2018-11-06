Clark County firefighter airlifted, three others hurt while fighting a house fire

WEST UNION, Ill. (WTHI) - Four firefighters were hurt in a Clark County house fire.
The fire started just before 11:00 on Tuesday morning at a home in West Union, Illinois.
The West Union Fire Chief told News 10 four firefighters were hurt when a porch collapsed.
One of the injured firefighters was airlifted, another was taken by ambulance.
The other two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
"When the call went out that we had guys down...the firefighting stopped. We're worried about people," Fire Chief Mike Bumpus told us.
Nobody was in the home when the fire started.
The cause has not been determined.
