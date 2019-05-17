Clark County council members plan to ban marijuana dispensaries if state passes law

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI)- If Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker legalizes recreational marijuana, Clark County will ban dispensaries in their backyard.

It was a unanimous decision made Friday morning by the Clark County Council.

They plan to draft a resolution against the law.

Some say by keeping the community together and on the same page, they've been able to keep illegal things out.

That includes drugs and crime.

News 10 spoke with members of the community who attended the meeting.

They told us that Clark County has a low crime rate.

A few spoke out.

One man told us that no one in the community is wanting this legalization.

"There's no public outcry to legalize this stuff," said Warren LeFever, a concerned citizen.

This law has not been passed yet.

County Council members say they are being proactive rather than reactive.