Clark County Shop With a Cop receives $15,000 donation

CLARK COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A donation will help local kids receive Christmas gifts this holiday season.

On Monday, Preferred Bank donated $15,000 to the Clark County Shop With a Cop program.

The annual event takes place around Christmas time. It gives kids a chance to go shopping with a member of law enforcement.

The kids can snag things like clothes, shoes, and toys.

The Marshall Police Department says this donation will help them be able to give kids things they need around the holidays.

"We're expecting there is probably going to be more kids than ever that are going to need help this year with a lot of people being out of work. So, like I said this donation will help us even more...kids probably this year than we've helped in the past," Assistant Chief Jeff Sanders said.

The program normally spends $20,000 - $25,000 on all the kids.