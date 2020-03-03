Clark County Sheriff's Office hard at work to serve victims of sex crimes

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A resource in Clark County, Illinois is helping better serve victims of sex crimes.

It's all thanks to a team of deputies specialized in these types of investigations.

Due to a lack of resources over the last few years, Illinois State Police have handed over the majority of sex crime investigations to local departments.

Since then, the Clark County Sheriff's Office has fully taken on this responsibility.

"I've got seven patrol people, and I now have two that also are now specialized in doing these investigations, so they wear many hats. They do a lot of different things. They specialize in a lot of areas," said Sheriff Bill Brown.

One of those deputies is a certified "forensic child interviewer."

Brown said this position is the only one of its kind in the county.

The other specializes in evidence collection.

Brown said his team wanted to step up to help these victims get a sense of closure.

"Giving support to the victims, because of those victims, they're not just a victim once. Throughout the process, if not treated properly, they can be victimized again. That's part of the specialized training. That people have to understand is you have to make sure you do your best not to victimize these individuals again, and again and again," said Brown.

Brown said it's all about providing resources to the community in their time of need.

"These are cases that you wish never came in your door, but we would be falling short to the commitment of our citizens if we failed to be properly trained and equipped to handle these," said Brown.

While these investigations can be difficult for anyone involved, Brown said it's worth it in the end.

"That's the drive. That's the determination that the team puts into this that we have to do our best for them. Not just the little kids," said Brown.

Brown said in 2017, they were part of three child interviews in these cases.

Last year, they were part of 40 interviews.