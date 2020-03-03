Clear

Clark County Sheriff's Office hard at work to serve victims of sex crimes

The Clark County Sheriff's Office has a team of seven deputies who are leading sex crime investigations. Sheriff Bill Brown shares the importance of their hard work.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 6:26 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A resource in Clark County, Illinois is helping better serve victims of sex crimes.

It's all thanks to a team of deputies specialized in these types of investigations.

Due to a lack of resources over the last few years, Illinois State Police have handed over the majority of sex crime investigations to local departments.

Since then, the Clark County Sheriff's Office has fully taken on this responsibility.

"I've got seven patrol people, and I now have two that also are now specialized in doing these investigations, so they wear many hats. They do a lot of different things. They specialize in a lot of areas," said Sheriff Bill Brown.

One of those deputies is a certified "forensic child interviewer."

Brown said this position is the only one of its kind in the county.

The other specializes in evidence collection.

Brown said his team wanted to step up to help these victims get a sense of closure.

"Giving support to the victims, because of those victims, they're not just a victim once. Throughout the process, if not treated properly, they can be victimized again. That's part of the specialized training. That people have to understand is you have to make sure you do your best not to victimize these individuals again, and again and again," said Brown.

Brown said it's all about providing resources to the community in their time of need.

"These are cases that you wish never came in your door, but we would be falling short to the commitment of our citizens if we failed to be properly trained and equipped to handle these," said Brown.

While these investigations can be difficult for anyone involved, Brown said it's worth it in the end.

"That's the drive. That's the determination that the team puts into this that we have to do our best for them. Not just the little kids," said Brown.

Brown said in 2017, they were part of three child interviews in these cases.

Last year, they were part of 40 interviews.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Robinson
Clear
49° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
49° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Scattered Clouds
45° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 47°
Brazil
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Marshall
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Breezy & Chilly
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Local Business Open For Spring

Image

Indiana State University hosts Human Rights Day

Image

Chamber of Commerce looks to revamp downtown Terre Haute's First Friday

Image

Will travel insurance cover a cancelation due to coronavirus fears? We asked a local travel company

Image

Autonomous Day at WestGate shows off Indiana's role in self-driving vehicle technology

Image

Clark County Sheriff's Office training

Image

“Material stuff can be replaced but they couldn’t.” Rosedale man saves his 4 children from house fir

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Indiana State University unveils its new athletics logo

Image

After last year's ransomware attack, Vigo County leaders take steps to improve cybersecurity

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1