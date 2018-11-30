Clear

Clark County Sheriff says goodbye to law enforcement after a 36-year career

"For the last time in 36-years...I will be going 10-42. I just want to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their support all these years. Dispatch Sam One....10-42."

Nov. 30, 2018
Posted By: Staff Report

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - It was an emotional goodbye, after more than 30-years of service.

On Friday night, Clark County Sheriff Jerry Parsley said goodbye as he is retiring from law enforcement.

"For the last time in 36-years...I will be going 10-42. I just want to take this opportunity to thank everybody for their support all these years. Dispatch Sam One....10-42," Sheriff Parsley said over the police radio.

A 10-42 is an end of duty radio call.

On Friday, his office and the community came out to celebrate his career with a special ceremony.

It happened at Harmony Hall in Marshal.

Parsley said helping those around him has been the legacy he hopes will inspire those after him.

Bill Brown will succeed Parsley as sheriff of Clark County.

