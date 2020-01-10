Clark County IL road closed due to accident

CLARK COUNTY, Ill (WTHI) - According to the Clark County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Clarksville Road at Cleone Rd. is CLOSED due to a traffic accident, and may be closed for an extended time.
They ask drivers to please find an alternate route for your morning commute.
