Clark County Fair kicks off in Marshall, Illinois despite storm damage earlier this summer

Sunday was the first day of the Clark County Fair. Crews have been hard at work to make sure things were ready to go after a severe storm caused damage to the fairgounds back in June.

Posted: Aug 4, 2019 6:59 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Fun has kicked off in one Illinois community.

Sunday was the first day of the Clark County Fair.

Preparations have been underway to make sure things were up and running for the week.

You'll remember a powerful storm ripped through Marshall back in June.

One of the major areas impacted was the fairgrounds.

Trees were uprooted and barns collapsed.

Since the storm rolled through, crews have been hard at work to fix and repair all the damage.

The president of the Clark County Fair said luckily the damage has not put a hault on activities for the week.

"The damage did not effect any of the activities for fair week. We were able to run a full schedule on what we typically do, and if we thought that there was going to be anything we would have addressed it, and we don't back off of it. We power through," said Chris O'Rourke

One of the barns damaged in the storm has not yet had the roof replaced.

Work on it is expected to be completed after the fair is over.

The Clark County Fair runs until August 10th.

