Clark Co. sheriff sends resolution, urges governor to deny crime reform bill

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - An Illinois sheriff says his county is not in favor a bill making its way through the statehouse.

In January, we told you about Illinois House Bill 3653. Many are calling it the Criminal Reform Bill.

Among other things, it would require law enforcement to purchase body cams and eliminate cash bail.

Bill authors say the goal is transparency. The proposal now waiting for the governor's signature. However, Clark County Sheriff Bill Brown is not in favor of it.

He says the cash bail elimination is concerning and the other mandates will be costly for the county.

Friday, he presented a resolution to the Clark County Council. It asks the governor not to sign it.

Brown says the council unanimously approved it.