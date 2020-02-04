Clabber Girl's parent company could bring new production from some of its other brands to the area

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gerry Dick, from Inside Indiana Business, spoke at Tuesday's annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast in Terre Haute.

He explained Amazon, Fiat, and Toyota have all recently announced big investments in the Hoosier state.

Locally, he thinks there's some momentum. He says counties in the region are working together to build the economy.

Dick also said a business to watch in Terre Haute is Clabber Girl.

Hulman and Company sold Clabber Girl to B & G Foods last May. B & G oversees more than 50 brands.

"The CEO spoke this morning at the event. He actually indicated they are thinking about moving some new production, some of their other brands here to Terre Haute," Dick said

He went on to say the CEO of B & G finds some aspects of the area appealing.

B&G maintains brands like Ortega, Green Giant, and Mrs. Dash. See the full list here.