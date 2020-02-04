TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gerry Dick, from Inside Indiana Business, spoke at Tuesday's annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast in Terre Haute.
He explained Amazon, Fiat, and Toyota have all recently announced big investments in the Hoosier state.
LINK | HULMAN AND COMPANY SELLS CLABBER GIRL TO NEW JERSEY-BASED COMPANY
Locally, he thinks there's some momentum. He says counties in the region are working together to build the economy.
Dick also said a business to watch in Terre Haute is Clabber Girl.
Hulman and Company sold Clabber Girl to B & G Foods last May. B & G oversees more than 50 brands.
"The CEO spoke this morning at the event. He actually indicated they are thinking about moving some new production, some of their other brands here to Terre Haute," Dick said
He went on to say the CEO of B & G finds some aspects of the area appealing.
B&G maintains brands like Ortega, Green Giant, and Mrs. Dash. See the full list here.
Related Content
- Clabber Girl's parent company could bring new production from some of its other brands to the area
- Clabber Girl continues holiday tradition on Saturday
- Clabber Girl hosts Valentine's Day event
- Hulman and Company sells Clabber Girl to New Jersey-based company
- Clabber Girl honored at Indiana Manufacturers Hall of Fame Luncheon
- Making Christmas goodies at the Clabber Girl Bake Shop
- 80-year-old Clabber Girl billboard to receive a facelift
- Work starts to restore historic Clabber Girl sign
- Crews return clock to Clabber Girl sign on Wabash Avenue
- Rex Coffee shouldn't see any changes after Clabber Girl sale