Clear

Clabber Girl's parent company could bring new production from some of its other brands to the area

Hulman and Company sold Clabber Girl to B & G Foods last May. The company oversees more than 50 brands.

Posted: Feb 4, 2020 3:37 PM
Updated: Feb 4, 2020 3:40 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Gerry Dick, from Inside Indiana Business, spoke at Tuesday's annual Groundhog Day Economic Forecast in Terre Haute.

He explained Amazon, Fiat, and Toyota have all recently announced big investments in the Hoosier state.

LINK | HULMAN AND COMPANY SELLS CLABBER GIRL TO NEW JERSEY-BASED COMPANY

Locally, he thinks there's some momentum. He says counties in the region are working together to build the economy.

Dick also said a business to watch in Terre Haute is Clabber Girl.

Hulman and Company sold Clabber Girl to B & G Foods last May. B & G oversees more than 50 brands.

"The CEO spoke this morning at the event. He actually indicated they are thinking about moving some new production, some of their other brands here to Terre Haute," Dick said

He went on to say the CEO of B & G finds some aspects of the area appealing.

B&G maintains brands like Ortega, Green Giant, and Mrs. Dash. See the full list here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 33°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
Brazil
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 31°
Colder and rainy.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

'It will really help bring in a different way of thinking,' Local panelists provide resources, feedb

Image

Rain with a gusty wind. Temperature falling during the day. High: 55°

Image

Love is in the air at weekend Valentine's Day vendor event

Image

Monday Late Forecast

Image

Ivy Tech to offer free select classes to some area high school students

Image

Greencastle Police are searching for this missing homeless man - and they are asking for your help

Image

Over 700 former inmates mistakenly had their voter registration canceled in Illinois

Image

2nd Amendment Sanctuary

Image

Rick's Rallies

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans