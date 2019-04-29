Clabber Girl sign on city's east side starts going back up

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A little piece of Terre Haute history is on going back up.

News 10 caught crews on Monday afternoon putting the restored Clabber Girl billboard back up.

You will find the sign on U.S. 40 on the city's east side.

LINK | WORK STARTS TO RESTORE HISTORIC CLABBER GIRL SIGN

The restoration project began around Thanksgiving.

Crews told us, weather permitting, the clock will go back up on Tuesday.

Crews hope to have the sign completely up and finished by the end of the week.

The Clabber Girl sign has been a community staple for around 80-years.