TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute staple announced it would soon close its doors.

A post on the Clabber Girl Bake Shop Cafe page says it will close for good on July 1. The bake shop told us it will only offer curbside service through Wednesday.

The post says they want to thank all of the customers and employees they have served over the last 18 years.

The bakeshop is located at 9th and Wabash in downtown Terre Haute.