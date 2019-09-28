Clear

Community gets the chance to see what life was like during the Civil War

The first ever Civil War days started in Duggar, Indiana Saturday. The goal is to give people an idea of what life would have been like back in the 1860s during the Civil War.

Sep 28, 2019
Posted By: Staff Report

DUGGAR, Ind. (WTHI) - You can experience for yourself what it would have been like to live during the Civil War thanks to re-enactments happening this weekend.

The first ever Civil War days started in Duggar, Indiana Saturday.

The goal is to give people an idea of what life would have been like back in the 1860s during the Civil War.

Folks got the chance to experience history through live music and food.

Civil War days is also a kick start to the Duggar Coal Fest, which starts Sunday.

If you couldn't make it Saturday, you can head out to catch more reenactments Sunday.

That's from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Duggar ballpark.

