Marshall residents have the chance to take part in city-wide clean-up, here's how

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - Spring is here, and with that comes spring cleaning. Marshall, Illinois is getting its whole community involved with a big cleanup.

Marshall is encouraging their residents to stop by the city garage to dispose of any unwanted items!

The goal is to keep their community as clean as possible!

This cleanup is happening all week at 1401 Archer Ave.

Daily hours through Friday will be from 7 am to 4 pm. Thursday will also be from 4 pm to 6 pm. They will wrap up on Saturday from 8 am to noon.

Joel Sims says it's important for events like these to happen

"Just keeps the town looking nice keeps the town looking clean. We really take pride in that in out town. We definitely want the town looking presentable for others that come to our community," says Sims.

Sims says they're already off to a pretty good start.

"Just on half a day we've already filled up one 40 yard dumpster, typically we fill up anywhere from 10 to 15 dumpsters," says Sims.

They've been doing this for around 20 years and organizers tell me the pandemic wasn't going to put a damper on their plans.

"This event is good because your outside your not in close contact with people, obviously we can social distance," says Sims.

The clean-up is a place residents bring items like furniture, scrap metal, and bikes. Organizers even recycle the metal.

"When you come here to 1401 Archer you just drive through the gates and they will help you unload it and put it in the dumpster for you."

To put on an event like this, organizers said it took collaboration.

"Definitely a team effort with the city we had to budget for it and then just preparing with the haulers to get the materials hauled off," says Sims.

This is just for residents within city limits only.