City tries for another Safe Routes to School grant

MARSHALL, Ill. (WTHI) - A Wabash Valley city is looking for big grant dollars to help keep little ones safe.

Marshall, Illinois is pursuing a Safe Routes to School Program Grant. News 10 spoke with school Superintendent Kevin Ross. He says this isn't the first time the city has taken part in a SRTS grant. The last one the city received fixed sidewalks in front of the high school and up to, and over to, the North Elementary School.

This new grant money would be geared toward getting better signage on Route One across from South Elementary School. This would give drivers a better heads up to slow down.

The other part of this SRTS project would look at an area near North Elementary along 7th Street. The goal is to focus on the East side of the road by the playground. The city wants to put in sidewalks there where they don’t exist for kids who walk through that area and ride their bikes.

Superintendent Ross says right now, that area puts student safety at risk.

He shares, "If you ever go to any school during drop off and pick up time, it can be a, it can be a mad, mad dash. A mad house. Anything we can do to improve the traffic flow there, and the walking paths there, and the bike riding paths there, is a plus for us."

Hectic traffic is something Delmar Dambacher has watched time and time again.

He shares, "I've seen people take their little kids down the street here. They're out walking along the street and cars are passing each other. There's not enough room. So cars have got to stop to let kids go by, and the other car go by."

Dambacher lives along North 7th Street in Marshall Illinois. It's an area being looked at for a Safe Routes to School sidewalk grant. Dambacher's grand kids live next to him, and are almost school age. He says if the sidewalk project doesn't happen, he'll handle taking the kids to school.

Dambacher explains, "I will see that they go in my car or they'll take them to school, because walking up this road and that is too dangerous."

Residents say the students who live in the trailer park along North 7th Street would especially benefit. That's because their current route to school takes them on a route that doesn't even have a sidewalk. Not to mention once they actually get down to North School, they still have to cross busy traffic during pick up and drop off.

Tyler Priser also lives on North 7th Street. She says, "A lot of the kids around here walk to school and with people driving the way they do and not paying attention to any of them, it'd be a lot safer for them."

Priser says she's watched kids do what they can to avoid being hit.

She shares, "They'll start walking through my yard, and I don't care as long as you know, they're safe."

Priser says the city getting the grant to do the sidewalk project would be a sigh of relief.

She explains, "It'd be a big comfort and reassurance that you know we don't have to worry about them."

The school also approved a property easement for North Elementary School at the last School Board meeting. The easement will allow the city to extend a sidewalk on North 7th Street into the playground.

So far a few hundred surveys have come back in for the grant. The surveys asks questions like how students currently get to school, and if they’d be likely to use the new sidewalks if they were put in.

Superintendent Ross says that the application will be submitted in November, and then they cross their fingers, and hope for the best! The project’s estimated cost is $200,000.

The city of Marshall is taking public comment on the project until October 30th. If you’d like to share your thoughts, you can submit them by email to nsmitley@marshall-il.com. You can also mail your comments to 201 South Michigan Ave., Marshall, Illinois, 62441, with the attention to “Nancy Smitley.”