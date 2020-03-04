City selects firm to 'de-water' area at new Terre Haute lift station site

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - There's a new hang-up in a multi-million dollar sanitary project in Terre Haute.

Crews have been working on a main lift station. We recently told you during the process - they found water with a strong smell and oily film.

They tested and found contaminants that put the project on hold.

On Wednesday, city engineering leaders told us they've chosen a firm to de-water the area. They are still waiting on a final price-tag. Once they receive that, the project will go to the sanitary board for approval.

Leaders call it a necessary project and gave a timeline for when it could be finished.

"The portion of the project where we have to de-water - we're actually anticipating to be 14 months from the time we actually get back to work...which you know should be soon," Bradley Utz, the Director of Inspection for city engineering said.

Money for the project is coming from a state revolving fund loan, which will have to be paid back.