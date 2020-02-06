City says yes to more funding for the Terre Haute Police Department

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - At Thursday night's Terre Haute City Council meeting, the city said yes to more funding to the Terre Haute Police Department.

The agency used its continuing education fund in September to buy 18 ballistic helmets for the Special Response Team. More than $17,000 were spent.

The city used the grant money to reimburse the department more than $13,000. To be clear - this money was already approved to be used for the department.