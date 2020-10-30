Progress is moving along with the new THPD headquarters

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Terre Haute Redevelopment Commission made a resolution earlier this week in the police department's favor.

The commission made a resolution to combine 3 TIF's or tax increment finance districts to help with the cost.

Those include the Downtown area, State Road 46, and Fort Harrison.

Karrum Nasser who's on the Redevelopment Commission said this is a process that's long overdue, but it's steadily moving forward.

The project is a little hefty costing more than $16 million.

Nasser said they'll finance the purchase of the police station by selling bonds, making the property seem "more attractive" to purchasers.

"It still allows us to do all those projects in any of those districts, but it allows us to just get a better bonding capacity by combining all three of them together," said Nasser.

More importantly, this project falls in line with revamping the city. With an outdated building and a raggedy parking lot, some city officials say a new home is exactly what our local law enforcement needs.

"When people come to our community to visit of course they'll see where we house our public safety and if we're putting them in those kinds of conditions it doesn't speak very highly of what we feel of our public safety in our community," said Nasser.

Nasser told us city leaders hope to have the bonds issued by the middle of November.