City officials are working on issues post election

The election is over, but it's still on the minds of some. City officials are working to fix any issues that happened this year and look forward to the next election.

Posted: Nov. 14, 2018 6:39 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI)- More than 30,000 voters made it to the polls for Election Day in Vigo County.

With such a big turnout, some of you might have experienced issues.

The biggest one may have been long lines.

Vigo County Chief Deputy Clerk Leanna Moore said they have been discussing things to help reduce waiting time for voters.

"We have talked possibly about maybe adding a booth or two to some of the larger voting centers like the places that were extremely crowded," Moore said

Moore said it all comes down to money, and that decides if they can afford the extra machines or not.

County leaders also saw a lot of voters come to the polls who weren't registered to vote, and that creates even longer wait times.

"There's a lot of information that has to be filled out on those because your information isn't popping up on the computer, so they have to manually write everything and it does take a long time. It does take quite awhile when you've got four or five in a row," Moore said.

Officials are working to make things smoother for you for the next election, and they're asking that you help them out too.

"If you would vote early, we have a vote center that's open for 28 days, a whole month that gives you a month to get your vote in and keeps you out of those longs lines and it eliminates all the congestion," Moore said.

Minus a few minor issues, overall, officials are pleased with this years turn out.

Moore said they were very happy to see so many young voters at the polls.

