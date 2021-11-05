City of Washington considers ordinance allowing recreational vehicles on city streets

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The side streets of Washington can be pretty quiet. Quiet enough that the resident squirrel can pass by easily. Golf carts have been allowed throughout the city with little issue.

Mayor David Rhoads says, "Mostly the golf carts have to have proper safety equipment and it's laid out. They've got to be sixteen years of age or older to drive the golf cart. Well, you've got to be a licensed driver."

The city passed that ordinance a few years ago. Now, the city is considering an ordinance to allow recreational vehicles on the streets.

They'd follow the same rules as golf carts and undergo inspections. Friday a committee met to go over the ordinance. That committee found that they also needed to update golf cart regulations.

Rhoads says, "Traffic laws, oblige by the traffic laws isn't really stated it's not really stated in the current ordinance. We found some other things in the current ordinance that needs to be updated. Nothing major."

After those changes are made it'll go before the city council.. Giving residents another chance to be involved.

Rhoads says, "We want the public to be heard. We take their concerns in. The council just wants to make sure that they know we're listening to them."