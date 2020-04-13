City of Vincennes waives permit fees for storm damage work

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes is trying to help residents and companies clean-up recent storm damage.
Last Wednesday, storms went through and left a lot of damage. Many people may be looking to hire a contractor for home repairs or tree removal.
Mayor Joe Yochum says he wants to ensure the safety of all homeowners as they clean up.
Homeowners should call the inspector's office to obtain a building permit.
The city is waiving permit fees for storm damage work. All contractors must have a permit before starting work.
