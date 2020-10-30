City of Vincennes to host two citywide disposal days

VINCENNES, Ind, (WTHI) - Vincennes residents can get rid of their junk at two citywide disposal days in November.

This will be for larges items - and you can get rid of them for free. The City of Vincennes has partnered with Republic Services.

The first large item disposal day is next Saturday, November 7. The second is the following Saturday, November 14.

You can take your items to Republic Services on North Second Street between 8 am and 11:30 am.

They will accept items like mattresses, furniture, large toys, and some appliances.

You will need to prove you are a Vincennes resident, so bring a photo ID.