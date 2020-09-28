City of Vincennes postpones part of a street paving project - here's why

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes is posting part of a street paving project.

This involves Reel Avenue and upper 11th Street. It ties back to a project delay by Vectren.

The company was supposed to complete work on upper 11th street this year.

The city says Vectren delayed the work until next spring due to funding in the company.

Now, the city will delay that portion of the paving until the Vectren project is actually complete. The city says the contractors will have to break up the work, which will cost more.

The city and Vectren will work to get the roads in an acceptable condition for winter.