City of Vincennes announces leaf pick-up schedule

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes has announced its curbside leaf pick-up schedule.

The city says crews will not pick-up leaves with sticks and limbs mixed in. If you want to take care of your yard debris, the city's collection site will be open for you to utilize.

WEEK ONE

NOVEMBER 12-15

Willow Street to Main Street from South 2nd Street to South 18th Street (including Bunker Hill area), Four Lakes area, Eastgate area

WEEK TWO

NOVEMBER 18–22

Main Street to Hart Street from 1st to Felt King Road (including Memering Yates area). Weed Lane, Burnett Heights and Forrest Hills area

WEEK THREE

NOVEMBER 25- NOVEMBER 27

1st Street to Kimmell Road from Hart Street to St. Clair

Jackson Heights and Wolf Hollow area

CLOSED NOV. 28th – 29th – THANKSGIVING

WEEK FOUR

DECEMBER 2-6

St. Clair Ave. to Niblack Blvd. from Oliphant Dr. to Wheeler Rd. area