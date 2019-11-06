Clear

City of Vincennes announces leaf pick-up schedule

The city says crews will not pick-up leaves with sticks and limbs mixed in. If you want to take care of your yard debris, the city's collection site will be open for you to utilize.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes has announced its curbside leaf pick-up schedule.

WEEK ONE
NOVEMBER 12-15
Willow Street to Main Street from South 2nd Street to South 18th Street (including Bunker Hill area), Four Lakes area, Eastgate area

WEEK TWO
NOVEMBER 18–22
Main Street to Hart Street from 1st to Felt King Road (including Memering Yates area). Weed Lane, Burnett Heights and Forrest Hills area

WEEK THREE
NOVEMBER 25- NOVEMBER 27
1st Street to Kimmell Road from Hart Street to St. Clair
Jackson Heights and Wolf Hollow area

CLOSED NOV. 28th – 29th – THANKSGIVING

WEEK FOUR
DECEMBER 2-6
St. Clair Ave. to Niblack Blvd. from Oliphant Dr. to Wheeler Rd. area

