City of Vincennes announces leaf pick-up schedule

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - The City of Vincennes has announced its curbside leaf pick-up schedule.
The city says crews will not pick-up leaves with sticks and limbs mixed in. If you want to take care of your yard debris, the city's collection site will be open for you to utilize.
WEEK ONE
NOVEMBER 12-15
Willow Street to Main Street from South 2nd Street to South 18th Street (including Bunker Hill area), Four Lakes area, Eastgate area
WEEK TWO
NOVEMBER 18–22
Main Street to Hart Street from 1st to Felt King Road (including Memering Yates area). Weed Lane, Burnett Heights and Forrest Hills area
WEEK THREE
NOVEMBER 25- NOVEMBER 27
1st Street to Kimmell Road from Hart Street to St. Clair
Jackson Heights and Wolf Hollow area
CLOSED NOV. 28th – 29th – THANKSGIVING
WEEK FOUR
DECEMBER 2-6
St. Clair Ave. to Niblack Blvd. from Oliphant Dr. to Wheeler Rd. area
