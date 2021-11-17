City of Terre Haute set to begin leaf pickup. Here's where and when they will start

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -The City of Terre Haute has released details on leaf pickup for this year.
Pickup in the city starts on November 22.
Crews will start near Wabash and 8th Avenue, from 1st Street to North Fruitridge. They will continue that route northbound.
You can check here for an updated schedule as they release it.
The city also listed these as important notes:
- Some crews may periodically work in other areas of the city (not on the weekly schedule) that have large accumulations of leaves in order to keep storm drains open. If you see our crews working outside the “scheduled” area please do not be concerned if you do not have your leaves ready. They will be back during the officially scheduled week.
- Once we have completed the initial pickup throughout the entire city we will make a second pass through areas with significant remaining leaves. You can also call 311 at that time to request a second pick-up.
- Please have your leaves raked neatly into a pile in the tree row (or city right-of-way), and NOT into the street. Our crews will come through and blow them into the street prior to pick up. This prevents storm sewers from becoming plugged which causes streets to flood.