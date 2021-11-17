City of Terre Haute set to begin leaf pickup. Here's where and when they will start

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -The City of Terre Haute has released details on leaf pickup for this year.

Pickup in the city starts on November 22.

Crews will start near Wabash and 8th Avenue, from 1st Street to North Fruitridge. They will continue that route northbound.

You can check here for an updated schedule as they release it.

The city also listed these as important notes: