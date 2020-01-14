City engineers discuss road projects funded by community crossings grant

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Drivers can expect smoother roads in a few different parts of Terre Haute by the end of the summer.

The City of Terre Haute was awarded a Community Crossings grant last fall. The grant is worth more than $800,000. This is a 50/50 matching grant, which means the city must match the state money.

The Community Crossings Grant will help the city rebuild roadways in four different parts of the community this spring.

Terre Haute’s Assistant City Engineer Marcus Maurer shares how the engineering department decides which projects to focus on.

"We do have a ratings system of all the pavement in the city,” Maurer described. “We start with that and we've also got a five-year plan that goes along with that rating system. We start picking projects off of that, and beyond that, we start picking projects that extra fifty percent would help the most.”

Crews will work on Wabash Avenue from 10 ½ Street to 13th Street.

They’ll also work on Crawford Street from 13th Street to 19th Street.

"The Crawford job and the Wabash job would get rid of the old interurban railroad ties, in the last five or six years have started decaying, and they end up with a lot of washboard effect on the road,” Maurer said.

A full reconstruction will be done on 13th Street from Fort Harrison Road to Haythorne Avenue.

Crews will also repave Prairieton Road from the south side of the city's wastewater treatment facility south to Lombardi Drive.

"Probably look to start seeing work start around March or April. It's a 150-day project overall for all of the work. So they should be all done by mid-summer,” Maurer said.

The engineering department is currently accepting bids for contractors.

They will open the bids during a meeting at the end of the month.

Maurer said they plan to award bids in mid-February.