Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

City engineers discuss road projects funded by community crossings grant

A Community Crossings grant will help the city rebuild roadways in four different parts of the community starting this spring.

Posted: Jan 14, 2020 6:15 PM
Posted By: Tilly Marlatt

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Drivers can expect smoother roads in a few different parts of Terre Haute by the end of the summer.

The City of Terre Haute was awarded a Community Crossings grant last fall. The grant is worth more than $800,000. This is a 50/50 matching grant, which means the city must match the state money.

The Community Crossings Grant will help the city rebuild roadways in four different parts of the community this spring.

Terre Haute’s Assistant City Engineer Marcus Maurer shares how the engineering department decides which projects to focus on.

"We do have a ratings system of all the pavement in the city,” Maurer described. “We start with that and we've also got a five-year plan that goes along with that rating system. We start picking projects off of that, and beyond that, we start picking projects that extra fifty percent would help the most.”

Crews will work on Wabash Avenue from 10 ½ Street to 13th Street.

They’ll also work on Crawford Street from 13th Street to 19th Street.

"The Crawford job and the Wabash job would get rid of the old interurban railroad ties, in the last five or six years have started decaying, and they end up with a lot of washboard effect on the road,” Maurer said.

A full reconstruction will be done on 13th Street from Fort Harrison Road to Haythorne Avenue.

Crews will also repave Prairieton Road from the south side of the city's wastewater treatment facility south to Lombardi Drive.

"Probably look to start seeing work start around March or April. It's a 150-day project overall for all of the work. So they should be all done by mid-summer,” Maurer said.

The engineering department is currently accepting bids for contractors.

They will open the bids during a meeting at the end of the month.

Maurer said they plan to award bids in mid-February.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Robinson
Clear
42° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 42°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Rockville
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 43°
Casey
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 40°
Brazil
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Marshall
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 43°
Mild, with rain coming
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Vincennes Township fire department begins social media blitz for 2020

Image

Vigo County Highway Department restructuring calls for the elimination of some positions

Image

City engineers discuss road projects funded by community crossings grant

Image

New housing for those who are homeless is coming to Terre Haute

Image

Rose-Hulman receives grant to help with STEM education in Vigo County

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

Image

Clay County's Be Nice, Be Kind program receives $6,600 donation

Image

Terre Haute's Harley-Davidson store set to receive a new look

Image

United Way looking for ways to destigmatize substance abuse

Image

Vigo County tax sale

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans